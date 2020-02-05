Charles Graham Lester, age 67, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was the son of the late John Andrew and Mary Augusta Ewald Lester. Charlie was a Veteran having served in the United States Air Force and a member of the St. Mary's Mother of God Catholic Church in Wytheville. Charlie was an avid car enthusiast. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann "Pat" Lester; two brothers, John Rolf Lester and Steve Lester; and two sisters, Cindy Dunford and Margaret Hamilton. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Whitley Lester of Wytheville, and Mark Lester of Wytheville; two grandchildren, Jackson and Genesis Lester; sister and brother-in-law, Malinda and Tim Cleary of Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Janet Lester of Wytheville; five sisters-in-law, Jean Lester of Wytheville, Rose Lester of Rural Retreat, Mary Collins of N.C., Rosita Davis of Va., and Sandy Sutherland of Va.; two brothers-in-law, Richard Bailey and Lawrence Bailey, both of W.Va.; special nephew, Gary Scott and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Mother of God Catholic Church with Father Bernie Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Wytheville, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base will conduct military honors. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Lester family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Lester, Charles Graham
