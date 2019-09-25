Evangeline Groseclose Humphreys, age 91, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at her home. She was born in Wythe, Co., Va., on April 6, 1928, the daughter of the late Emmet Groseclose and Jettie Johnson Groseclose. Evangeline was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, W.R. Humphreys Jr.; brothers, Bill Groseclose, Ernest Groseclose, Garland Groseclose, and Earl Groseclose; sister, Elsie Sheffey; and a daughter-in-law, Tammy Bledsoe Humphreys. She is survived by a daughter, Annette H. Mabe and husband, Jim, of Chilhowie, Va.; sons, Troy Humphreys of Rural Retreat, and Curtis Humphreys and wife, Lisa, of Bland, Va.; granddaughter, Stacey Burton and partner, Jesse Blevins; step-granddaughters, Kaci Willis and Jenny Davis; step-grandsons, Philip Bledsoe and Jesse Bledsoe; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to a very special friend and doctor, James McConnell; and loving caregivers, Jessica Bledsoe, Betty Byrd, Martha Hagy, Laurel Williams and Charlotte Wolford. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Asbury United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ken Gillespie officiating, interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 163 Asbury Church Rd., Rural Retreat, VA 24368. The family requests that those who prefer may make memorials in her name to the Asbury United Methodist Church. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Humphreys family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
