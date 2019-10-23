Weather Alert

...FROST EXPECTED DURING EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... .HIGH PRESSURE OVERHEAD WILL PROVIDE CLEAR SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS THAT SHOULD ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO DROP CLOSE TO FREEZING BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE. AS A RESULT, AREAS OF FROST WILL DEVELOP THAT MAY KILL ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION LEFT OUTSIDE. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY. * TEMPERATURE...LOW TO MID 30S. * IMPACTS...ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION LEFT OUTSIDE MAY BE KILLED DUE TO FROST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&