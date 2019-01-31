FLOYD, Va. David Edgar Hale, 50, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019, with his family by his side. He was an upholsterer for 30 years and a Washington Redskins fan. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Hale; and brother, Carl Hale. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Nathan Lynch; parents, Edgar and Vannie Hale; brothers, James Hale (Tammy) and Amos Hale (Kathy); sisters, Becky Owens (Charlie) and Martha Beckner (Tim); beloved canine, Bella, along with many nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at Gardner Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Spencer officiating. Interment followed in Restvale Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made to Gardner Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made http://www.gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
