Charles Robert "Bobby' Hancock Jr. age 63, of Wytheville, passed away on June 25, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1957, to the late Charles Robert Hancock Sr. and Noriko Iijima Hancock. Bobby was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Mindi. Bobby was the owner of On Trak Automotive in Wytheville. Survivors include his wife, Teresa "Teri" Lawson Hancock of Wytheville; son, Chad Hancock of Wytheville; sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Michael Lineberry of Little Creek; mother-in-law, Ruth and Robert Rider of Vinton; sister-in-law, Trudy Riley of Vinton; brother-in-law, Neil Rider of Salem, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Eugene Crockett officiating. Interment followed at the Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Hancock family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.