CHILHOWIE, Va. Ray Eugene Stamper, age 54, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his home. He was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Robert L. And Lydia Parsons Stamper. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert W., Billy, Jeff, Jerry and Steve Stamper. Ray was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife, Cassie Stamper; daughter, Danielle Stamper; grandchildren, Summer and Leland; stepson, Jack Allen; sisters, Linda Mros and husband, Jim, Brenda Hayden, and Judy Brisson and husband, Richard; brothers, Jack and wife, Mary Ann, John and wife, Connie, Buster, Jimmy and wife, Mary, and Tim and wife, Lora; sisters-in-law, Carolyn and Rhonda; aunt, Irene Stamper; many nieces, nephews; friends and neighbors to include a special friend, Gary Peacock. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Stamper family.
