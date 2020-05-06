MARION, Va. Lee Anna Stratton, age 80, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home in Marion, Va. She was born in Marion, Va., to the late Howard and Lela Shupe Stratton. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Buford and Jimmy Stratton. Lee Anna retired from the Smyth County Community Hospital after 30 years of service and attended the Marion Church of the Nazarene. She loved to watch TV, work on puzzle books, and going to the stores. She was a very sweet and kind person. She is survived by her companion of 65 years, Roy Snider, and many neighbors and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday May 7, 2020, at Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Interment will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Friends are welcome to come by Bradley's Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a private viewing on Thursday. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Stratton.
