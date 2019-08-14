MARION, Va. Erma Lee "Peggy" Singleton, age 89, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Francis Marion Manor. Peggy was born in Marion, Va., on March 4, 1930. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Laura Delp Boyles; her husband, Thomas Singleton; and brother, Otis Boyles. Peggy retired after 37 years as secretary and bookkeeper from Marion Intermediate School. She enjoyed spending her time reading and studying genealogy. Most of all she loved animals, especially cats. Peggy is survived by her loving son, Thomas Lee Singleton of Marion, Va. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Interment will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, August 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Singleton family.
