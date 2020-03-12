Marvin Valentine Nolen, 95, of Floyd, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in his home in Floyd County. He was a lifelong farmer. He also worked for the Blue Ridge Parkway until his retirement in 1980. Marvin was known for his integrity and his strong work ethic. He was also known for his beautiful blue eyes. He was a member of the "Greatest Generation", who won World War II. Marvin served in the United States Navy in the Pacific on a landing craft gunboat, the LCS (L) Mark III #47. He was fond of saying that he steered a ship before he learned to drive a car, but also lived long enough to ride with his grandson, Alex, in his electric semi-autonomous car. Marvin occasionally and modestly shared stories of his wartime experience with his family and friends. He enjoyed farming, gardening, auctions, working outdoors, and maintaining the Charles and Violet Turner Cemetery in the Runnett Bag community, and keeping up with world events. Marvin was the youngest of nine siblings, born to Samuel Kemper Nolen and Loula Sedina Nolen on February 15, 1925, on a farm along Floyd County's southern border, near the head of Runnett Bag Creek in the County Line Community. He grew up in a time when life was much more simple, using horses and mules for farm work, without electricity or any of the conveniences we in the modern era take for granted. His early life resembled very closely the life of the early settlers. Marvin developed his enormous capacity for hard work as a farmer in his early years. His brothers were Roy Nolen, Earl Nolen (Flora), Jewell Nolen (Dovie), Cecil Nolen (Esther), and an infant brother. His sisters were Avis Thomas (Alvah), Myrtle Greer (Bernice), and Ava Marshall (Gus), all of whom are now deceased. In 1953, he married Mildred Altizer, also of Floyd County, and raised a family with her on a farm beside the Blue Ridge Parkway, until her death in 2007. It would be impossible to exaggerate the importance of Mildred to Marvin's life, giving him and their children the full measure of her devoted attention and gentle care. She was fully his equal in hard work and dedication to the family. Left to cherish Marvin's memory are his children, Darrell Nolen (Mary) of Virginia Beach, Julian Nolen of Floyd, Layton Nolen of Fancy Gap, Myra Adams of Christiansburg, and Ron Nolen (Kathy O'Neill) of Blacksburg. Marvin will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, Gloria Dean Prillaman and Pat Greer; great-niece, Loretta Chisom; nephew, Randall Nolen (Nancy); as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jane Altizer Bowen; and his wife's extended family, the Ingrams. The family appreciates the tender care given to Marvin in his recent years by caregiver, Crystal Black and the nurses and doctors of the Veterans Administration, Home Based Primary Care, and the support of friends and neighbors. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. Interment followed in the County Line Baptist Church Cemetery, where he will rest in peace with his beloved wife, Mildred, as well as his mother, father, and other family members with Military Rites by Floyd V.F.W. Post #7854 and American Legion Post #127. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the Floyd County Fire Department, P.O. Box 33, Floyd, VA 24091 in Marvin's memory. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
