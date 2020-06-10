Justus "Jud" Reynolds Jr., age 86, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born on February 10, 1934, in Pa. He was a retired Major, having served 24 years with the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam and Korean War Veteran. Jud was a member of the Richlands Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed woodworking, golf, and painting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Justus and Dorothy Reynolds Sr.; two sisters, Kathleen "Kitty" Siebold and Dorothy "Doss" Simon; two infant brothers; and two sons, David Reynolds and Andrew "Andy" Reynolds. Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Narcie Mullins Reynolds; one daughter, Catherine Denine Smith; six grandchildren; one sister, Marilyn Claire White; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date at the Richlands Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richlands Presbyterian Church, 1315 Second St, Richlands, VA 24641. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Justus "Jud" Reynolds Jr. is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
