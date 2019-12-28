Sandra Stowers Lewis, age 77, of Richmond, Virginia, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Marietta, with her two children by her side. Sandy was born and raised in Bland County, daughter of the late Claude and Josephine Stowers. Sandy left Bland to attend college at Johnston Memorial School of Nursing in Abingdon. Shortly after nursing school, she moved to Richmond where she met a handsome young lawyer who became her lifelong love and husband. After her nursing career, she spent most of her time raising her children and volunteering to help others. She loved her family, friends, church, women's club and her community. She had a passion for crafts and often gave her beautiful creations as gifts to family and friends. She also enjoyed playing card games including Bridge, Canasta and lately Uno with her grandchildren. She truly loved spending time with family and friends and would always greet you with that special smile with wide-open arms that enveloped you with joy. Even when times got difficult, she would have a smile on her face and push through with laughter. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Luther Lewis. Survivors include her son, Joseph Claude Lewis and wife, Roberta, of Douglas, Ga.; daughter, Virginia "Ginger" Lewis Neece and husband, Ned, of Marietta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Ethan Joseph and Emily Nell Neece of Marietta, Ga.; a sister, Joanne Stowers Groseclose and husband, Vincent, of Marion, Va.; a niece, Jouette Rowe and husband, Matt, of Danville, Va.; and a nephew, Nicholas Vincent Groseclose and wife, Hannah, of Raleigh, N.C. Also surviving are many wonderful friends who were so caring throughout the years. A memorial service is being planned for the spring to celebrate her life. The family will update her obituary with more details closer to the service date. The family suggests that any memorial donations may be made to Bethany Christian Church, 5400 Forest Hill Ave, Richmond, VA 23225.
Lewis, Sandra Stowers
