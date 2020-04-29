Emmett "Tatie" Marshall Bailey Emmett "Tatie" Marshall Bailey, 85, of Bland, Va., went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home in Bland, Va. Born on April 17, 1935, in Bluefield, W.Va., he was a son of the late Charles and Effie Bailey. Emmett was a proud member of the U.S. Army, serving from 1953-1956. He worked for GTE in Bluefield, W.Va., retiring in 1993. Emmett was a life-long farmer. He grew up on his family dairy farm in Bluefield and later farmed on his own part-time. After retiring, he purchased a farm and moved to Bland, Va. He was happiest on a tractor or looking after his cattle at Morning Dew Farms. Emmett had an outgoing personality and contagious smile that made a lasting impression on everyone. He never met a stranger. He was a mighty man of God, and an active member of Cumberland Heights Baptist Church where he served as deacon. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Vincent Bailey; four children, Debbie Peery of Bastian, Va., Beth Bailey of Winston-Salem, N.C., Philip Bailey and wife, Heather, of Bluefield, W.Va., and Shane Bailey and wife, Susan, of North Charleston, S.C.; 11 grandchildren, Jessi Harless and husband, Jeremy, Michaela, Xander, Kensie, Asher, Ian, Tobias, Teagan, Colin, Amanuel, and Declan; one great-granddaughter, Kady Harless, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Emmett was preceded in death by his three brothers, three sisters, and other beloved family members. A private family service and interment will be conducted at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, W.Va. with Pastor James Kestner officiating. A memorial service held in his honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Home, Bland, Va. is serving the Bailey family.

To plant a tree in memory of Emmett Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

