Emmett "Tatie" Marshall Bailey Emmett "Tatie" Marshall Bailey, 85, of Bland, Va., went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home in Bland, Va. Born on April 17, 1935, in Bluefield, W.Va., he was a son of the late Charles and Effie Bailey. Emmett was a proud member of the U.S. Army, serving from 1953-1956. He worked for GTE in Bluefield, W.Va., retiring in 1993. Emmett was a life-long farmer. He grew up on his family dairy farm in Bluefield and later farmed on his own part-time. After retiring, he purchased a farm and moved to Bland, Va. He was happiest on a tractor or looking after his cattle at Morning Dew Farms. Emmett had an outgoing personality and contagious smile that made a lasting impression on everyone. He never met a stranger. He was a mighty man of God, and an active member of Cumberland Heights Baptist Church where he served as deacon. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Vincent Bailey; four children, Debbie Peery of Bastian, Va., Beth Bailey of Winston-Salem, N.C., Philip Bailey and wife, Heather, of Bluefield, W.Va., and Shane Bailey and wife, Susan, of North Charleston, S.C.; 11 grandchildren, Jessi Harless and husband, Jeremy, Michaela, Xander, Kensie, Asher, Ian, Tobias, Teagan, Colin, Amanuel, and Declan; one great-granddaughter, Kady Harless, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Emmett was preceded in death by his three brothers, three sisters, and other beloved family members. A private family service and interment will be conducted at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, W.Va. with Pastor James Kestner officiating. A memorial service held in his honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Home, Bland, Va. is serving the Bailey family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
King's Produce to close
-
Smyth grand jury returns indictments
-
Northam considers re-opening Virginia, Mount Rogers Health District reports new numbers
-
Rural Retreat family grieves death of toddler, Radford man behind bars
-
Mount Rogers Health District to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Wythe and Carroll counties
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.