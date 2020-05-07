Jennifer Lee Hopper "Jenny", 36, of Copper Hill, went to be home with her lord on April 29, 2020. She loved everybody and was always smiling. Jenny graduated from Floyd High School in 2002. Jenny was preceded in death by her father, Dwight Lee Hopper; great-grandparents, John and Rosa Plasters; grandmother, Iva Tolbert; grandfather, Archie Moran; and special uncle, Archie Darrell Moran. She is survived by the love of her life for 19 years, Charlie Martin of Copper hill; daughter, Allie Nicole Martin; mother and stepfather, Theresa and Gary Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Justin and Angie Hopper; niece, Miley Hopper; grandma, Lucille Harris; special aunt, Cathy Renee Banks; along with numerous other aunts uncles and cousins. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Plasters Cemetery in c/o Linda Hopkins, 1233 Elamsville Rd Stuart, VA 24171, or her surviving daughter in c/o Theresa Smith, P.O. Box 814 Floyd, VA 24091 Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.