Jennifer Lee Hopper "Jenny", 36, of Copper Hill, went to be home with her lord on April 29, 2020. She loved everybody and was always smiling. Jenny graduated from Floyd High School in 2002. Jenny was preceded in death by her father, Dwight Lee Hopper; great-grandparents, John and Rosa Plasters; grandmother, Iva Tolbert; grandfather, Archie Moran; and special uncle, Archie Darrell Moran. She is survived by the love of her life for 19 years, Charlie Martin of Copper hill; daughter, Allie Nicole Martin; mother and stepfather, Theresa and Gary Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Justin and Angie Hopper; niece, Miley Hopper; grandma, Lucille Harris; special aunt, Cathy Renee Banks; along with numerous other aunts uncles and cousins. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Plasters Cemetery in c/o Linda Hopkins, 1233 Elamsville Rd Stuart, VA 24171, or her surviving daughter in c/o Theresa Smith, P.O. Box 814 Floyd, VA 24091 Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Hopper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

