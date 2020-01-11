Henry "Hank" Eugene Wills, age 97, of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Hank was born in Peterstown, West Virginia on October 24, 1922 to the late Atlee B. and Lottie Dunn Wills, and was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Norma A. Umberger Wills. After serving in the United States Coast Guard in World War II, he began a career in photo engraving and graphics, first in Roanoke and later in Columbus, Ohio where he resided for over 50 years. Survivors include four daughters, Clenda Hunley of Wytheville, Nancy Wills of Wytheville, Joyce Wills Murray of Langhorne, Pa., Deborah W. Saneda of Wytheville; three grandchildren, Heather H. and Nicholas Kapranos of Wytheville, Kelianne Murray of Pa., Katrina M. Murray of Langhorne, Pa.; four great-grandchildren, Yianni Kapranos, Tasi Kapranos both of Wytheville, Aryia Wengryn, Skylar Hoover both of Langhorne, Pa.; special grandson, Johnny Ferguson; sister-in-law, Susie Durham of Charlotte, N.C.; nieces and nephews, Margaret Kathryn Wills Maher of Charlotte, N.C., William Wills Jr. of Odessa, Fla., Carey Dixon of Daytona Beach, Fla.; special relatives, Joe, Sue and Kim Hale; Jodi and Michele Andre. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday January 13, 2020 at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Richard Lindamood officiating. Interment will follow in the West End Cemetery with American Legion Post #9 conducting Military Rites. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday at Grubb Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to a charity of your choice. Expression of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home Wytheville, Va.
Wills, Henry "Hank" Eugene
To plant a tree in memory of Henry Wills as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.