Paul Hilton, 76, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully earlier this month, at his home in Hartfield, Va. His wife, Beverly B. Hilton, predeceased him. He is survived by two brothers, Douglas Randolph Hilton of Rural Retreat, Va., and David Ralph Hilton Jr. of Kingman, Ariz. Paul was born on June 4, 1943, in Wythe County, Va. and graduated from Rural Retreat High School and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Immediately upon graduation, in January 1966 he began a 44-year career with Virginia Electric and Power Company, now Dominion Energy Virginia. From an initial assignment as an Agricultural Representative in the Sales Department, he rose to positions of increasing responsibility including Senior Vice President Regulation. Paul was instrumental in the implementation of the modern era of electric utility regulation in the Commonwealth. During his retirement he was a familiar figure in the Deltaville area. He was an avid fisherman and skilled boat captain who enjoyed spending time with his buddies on and off the water. Paul was often a man of few words, but they were always meaningful. He was a devoted husband, a wise and trusted colleague, generous with his time, and a good friend. Services will be private. If you wish to make a donation in remembrance of Paul's life, please consider donating to the Hartfield Volunteer Fire Department, 3309 Twiggs Ferry Road, Hartfield, VA 23071.
