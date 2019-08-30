MARION, Va. Albert James "Jay" Thomas Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Smyth County, on January 5, 1930, to the late Albert J. Thomas Sr. and Julia D. Thomas. He was also preceded in death by his five brothers and five sisters. JR proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1948-1952. He was stationed most of his time in Germany. After his military service, he returned and worked for the Brunswick Corporation. JR retired there after 42 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. He also had a lifelong love for farming and being outdoors. Survivors include his loving companion, Judy Arnold Dishner of Marion; his son, Joseph Thomas and wife, Rhoda, of Max Meadows; daughter, Deborah Thomas and companion, John "Gig" Edmiston, of Marion; two grandsons, Justin Thomas and wife, Tabatha, of Wytheville, and Ryan Thomas and wife, Amber, of Inverness, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Kaydee, Cailee, Bryce, Channing, Knox, Kruze, and Cash Thomas; bonus children, Tony Dishner and Lamar Garcia of Plugerville, Texas, Todd Dishner and wife, Sharon, and Julie Dunford and Rodney Worley, all of Marion; bonus grandchildren, Katie and Abbie Dishner, and Molly Dunford; sister, Sue Prater of Sevierville, Tenn.; as well as many other loving family, friends, and nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Billy Everette officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in honor of JR to the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667, 861 Goolsby St. Marion, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Thomas family.
