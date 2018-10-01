MARION, Va. James Dwight Coe, age 36, passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018. James was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Nancy Coe, Jimmy and Carol Jones; and his mother-in-law, Eva Wagner. James graduated from Marion Senior High School in 2000 and had worked at Royal Moldings for over 18 years. He was an avid Tennessee Vol's and Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a very loving husband, father, son and brother who loved his daughters more than anything. James loved traveling and being on the lake. He was an organ donor, in his death he gave life. Survivors include, his wife, Ellen Wagner Coe; twin girls, Abigail Nicole Coe and Emily Brook Coe; parents, Tony and Kathy Jones; brother, Chris Jones and special friend, Carrie Jackson; father-in-law, Letcher Wagner; brother-in-law, Letcher Wagner Jr.; grandmother-i- law, Ruby Wagner; aunts, uncles, cousins; and his dog, Knox. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Yarber, Joel Donnelly, John Aker, Michael Roberts, Viral Shah, Johnny Blevins, and Gary Doane. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Coe family.
