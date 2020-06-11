Elvin E. Ingram, 88, of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Elvin was born to George J. and Doris Thomas Ingram on January 14, 1932. He served in the United States Army for two years from 1952 until 1954 and then worked with his daddy and mother on the farm and business they owned together. He was a member of the Stonewall Church of the Brethren. He was on the CTC Board of Directors and had an Honorary State Farmer Degree. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruth Ingram; sons and daughters-in-law, David W. Ingram Sr. and Teresa, and Robert L. Ingram and Amy; grandchildren, David W. Ingram Jr. and Brandi, Kassie Landes and Tyler, and Jordan Levi Ingram; five great-grandchildren, Rafe Joseph, Limary Ann, and Tripp Lane Ingram, Lillian Grayce Belcher, and Theodore Trent Landes; in-laws, Paul Vest, Charles and Loretta Vest, James and Katie Vest, Dorothy V. Janney, Marie and Bill Thomas, and Penny Vest; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held in the Jacksonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Stonewall Church, Building Fund, c/o Marie V. Thomas, 536 Poor Farm Road SE, Floyd, Va., 24091. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Skyline Nursing Home for their care that was given. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
WPD has busy morning; suspect pushes police chief to the ground
-
Three arrested in Memorial Day shooting at Marion's Royal Inn
-
Wythe County Sheriff's Office search for missing Rural Retreat teen
-
Smyth County taps Pulaski's town manager to serve as next county administrator
-
Sugar Grove man claims top prize in Lucky 7s scratcher game
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.