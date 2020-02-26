Robert S. "Bob" Boothe Sr. Robert S. "Bob" Boothe Sr., age 94, of Austinville, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born on December 25, 1925, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Swanson and Leona P. Hull Boothe. Bob was a member of the First Christian Church of Wytheville, Va., and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran during World War II. He was preceded in death by his special parents, Friel and Stevie Eversole. Bob is survived by his wife of 69 years, Meda Stanley Boothe of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Robert S. and Shelia Boothe Jr. of Flemington, N.J.; half brother, Ralph Thomay of Columbus, Ohio, and many extended family, friends and neighbors. Funeral services will be held Wednesday February 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Barnett Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev George Hamm officiating. Burial will follow in the West End Cemetery, the family will receive friends at the Barnett Funeral Home Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Lead Mines Rescue Squad. Online condolences can be made to the family at WWW.highlandfuneralservice.com. The Barnett Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va. is serving the Boothe family.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Boothe, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.