Allen E. Gray, 87, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Allen was born in Long Island, New York. He has been a longtime resident of Fort Pierce. Allen was retired from the United State Coast Guard after serving for more than 20 years. After retiring from the Coast Guard, he owned and operated a shrimp boat for many years. Allen was a member of the Shriner's and the Mason's. He enjoyed flying as well. Allen was the beloved husband of Frances Warner Gray for the past 67 years; loving father of Gail Gray Jessee Bordwine, Linda Gray Whaley (David), and Wayne Allen Gray; adored grandfather of Jason Jessee, Bryon Jessee (Nicole), Rachel Whaley, Lauren Sikorski (Jay), Joshua Whaley, and Morgan Whaley; cherished great-grandfather of Parker Sikorski; and dear brother of Norma Gray Cahoon (Jack), and Cyrus Gerald Gray (Marie). Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Bethany Gray (Nee Midget); brothers, Norman J. Gray, Wiley W. Gray; and his sister, Sheila Gray Eakins. Services will be held at a later date in Virginia. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.
