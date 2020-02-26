Treva Shelton Smith, 66, of Bland, Va., went to be with the Lord she served on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1953, the daughter of the late Newton Keith and Judy Hockett Shelton. She was a Godly lady with unwavering faith. She loved church and her family. She attended Pathway to Heaven Worship Center. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ernest M. Shelton; her son, Newton Shelton; her brother, William Perry,; her sister, Cletus Boardwine; and her father-in-law, Fred Shelton. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Alfred Smith; her son and daughter-in-law, Ernest W. and Susan Shelton; her daughter, Kandi Farley; her brothers, Mitchell Perry and Roby Shelton; her sisters, Joann Rios, Phyllis Ewing and Elaine Sparks; her grandchildren, Joshua and Kelly Shelton, Tristan Shelton, Courtney Morehead, Alex Morehead, Madison Morehead, James Ward and Jaden Ward; her great-grandchildren, Khloe, Kate, Calliope, Persephone and Octavia; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends, too many to list. Funeral services were held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with the Rev. Winfred Keene and the Rev. Dennis Haga officiating. Burial followed at Cleghorn Baptist Church Cemetery, in Chilhowie, Va. The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. The Smith family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.