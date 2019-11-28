Carl "Bear" Buford Cox, 84, of Indian Valley, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He is preceded in death by two brothers, five sisters, 13 brothers-in-law, and four sisters-in-law. Carl was a professional truck driver for over 40 years. He took great pride in all of his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Vada Hollandsworth Cox; sons and daughters-in-law, Lynwood and Janet Cox, Gerald and Dorothy Cox, Ricky and Molly Cox, and Anthony and Julie Cox; daughters and son-in-law, Susan Cox, and Cindy and Zeke Ratcliffe; grandchildren, Miranda (Jamie) Cooper, Ashley (Jamie) Huff, Matthew (Janelle) Cox, Levi (Sabrina) Cox, Trent (Hannah) Cox, Deirdre Hand, Conor (Charline) Hand, Adam Cox, Laura Ratcliffe, Kaci Ratcliffe, and Robert Ratcliffe; 16 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Glenna Cox; sisters, Muriel Hollandsworth, Kate Phillips, and Minnie Turman; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda Cox, Irene Gallimore, Anita Quesenberry, Josephine Alderman, Brenda Howell (Russell), Wanda Grubb (Duayne), Martha Bower (Jimmie), Ren Hollandsworth (Sonja), and Connie Browning; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Indian Valley Church of God with the Rev. Jeff Dalton and the Rev. Kenneth Poston officiating. Interment followed in the Hollandsworth Cemetery on Sumpter Road, Indian Valley. The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the church. Flowers are appreciated, or donations may be made to the Hollandsworth Cemetery, c/o Ricky Cox, 1014 Indian Creek Rd, Willis, VA 24380. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
