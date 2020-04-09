Harry Ronald Weddle, 81, of Willis, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020. Ronald was born in Floyd County, to the late John W. Weddle and Ruth Harman Weddle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Weddle Compton. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Doris S. Weddle of Willis; two daughters, Debra Hale of Floyd, and Tina (Curtis) Banks of Hillsville; one son, Dewayne (Melissa) Weddle of Willis; three grandsons, Dustin (Emily) McGuire, Randall Hale, and Elijah Banks; and three granddaughters, Kendra Sharp and fiancé, Nathan Frost, Jennifer and Amanda Weddle. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
