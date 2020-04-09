Harry Ronald Weddle, 81, of Willis, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020. Ronald was born in Floyd County, to the late John W. Weddle and Ruth Harman Weddle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Weddle Compton. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Doris S. Weddle of Willis; two daughters, Debra Hale of Floyd, and Tina (Curtis) Banks of Hillsville; one son, Dewayne (Melissa) Weddle of Willis; three grandsons, Dustin (Emily) McGuire, Randall Hale, and Elijah Banks; and three granddaughters, Kendra Sharp and fiancé, Nathan Frost, Jennifer and Amanda Weddle. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Weddle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.