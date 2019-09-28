DARLINGTON, S.C. Texas Lee "Tex" Willard, age 90, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Freedom Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday evening at Belk Funeral Home. Born in Black Lick, Va. on March 30, 1929, Tex was the son of the late Oakley L. Willard and Hazel Malone Willard Pawley. Tex served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his service to our country, he worked at Cline Body Shop for many years. He then went to work for Burlington Industries, and transferred to Darlington in 1969. Affectionately known as "Paw-Paw", he loved the Lord, his family, and his country. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church, where he was Deacon Emeritus. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ethel Cline Willard; three daughters and sons-in-law, Lynda and Sidney Belk of Darlington, Debi and Darrell Newsome of Hartsville, and Kaye and Billy Watford of Darlington; grandchildren, Curry (Tiffany) Belk II, Jaby Belk, Tripp (Brandi) Newsome, Will (Ashleigh) Newsome, John (Rhonda) Williams, Ben (Shiloh) Williams, Catherine Williams, and Billy Watford II; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Wheeler, Patsy Farris, Wayne (Barbara) Willard, and Johnny Willard, all of Virginia; and his gingerbread daughter, Toni Pringle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Sonny Willard, Gary Willard and Frances Bonham. Memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1416 Lamar Highway, Darlington, SC 29532. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
