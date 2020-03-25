Gerald "Worout" Richard Baker MARION, Va. Gerald "Worout" Richard Baker, age 84, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Francis Marion Manor in Marion. Jerry was born in Flatwoods, Va. to the late Roy Henry Baker and Maxie Donahue Baker and was preceded in death by his stepmother, Reva Baker; his brother, Jack Baker; sister, Loretta Scarberry; and son-in-law, Jim Braddock. He was retired from the United States Air Force with 20 years of service and retired from the Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries with 20 years of service. He attended Falling Water Baptist Church and was a life member of the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Jerry enjoyed wood working, hunting, fishing, biscuits and gravy, brown beans and cornbread and nanner pudding. Survivors include his wife, Mary Elizabeth Baker; his children, Melody Hensley and husband, Lester of Fall Branch, Tenn., Jack Baker and wife, Shirley of Greenville, S.C.; stepdaughters, Karen Braddock and Heather Cooke, both of Florida; sister, Constance Smith; half sisters, Melanie Peters and husband, Hugh and Betsy McConnell; half brothers, Donnie, Russell and Robert Baker; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Hutton Cox Cemetery in Sugar Grove with the Reverend Jerry Creasy officiating. Full Military Honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Baker family.
+2
+2
+2
Service information
Mar 26
Graveside
Thursday, March 26, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Hutton Cox Cemetery
HWY 16
Sugar Grove, VA 24375
HWY 16
Sugar Grove, VA 24375
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Grandmother: Family rifts led up to toddler's disappearance
-
Area law enfrocement modify call responses, take precautionary measures to combat COVID-19
-
Wythe County residents recall polio epidemic
-
COVID-19 prompts changes in Smyth County
-
Local police on alert to scams, heightened tensions during pandemic
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.