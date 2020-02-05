MARION, Va. Ralph Lewis Morgan, age 74, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence. Ralph was born in Virginia in 1945, to the late Hubert E. and Ottie Seay Morgan. He is survived by his sister, Faye Matheny of Richmond, Va.; caregiver, Laura Smith of Marion, Va.; and many friends from the Country Retreat Group Home in Marion, Va. As per Ralph's wishes, services will be private. Burial will be in Round Hill Cemetery, Marion, Va. To share memories of Ralph Lewis Morgan, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Ralph's family has been entrusted to Seaver-brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Morgan, Ralph Lewis
