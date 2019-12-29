CHILHOWIE, Va. Nancy Carol Hamm Hart, age 75, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. Nancy was born in Grayson County to the late Garfield and Lillian Finley Hamm. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Hart; brothers, Jr. Hamm, Jimmy Hamm, and James Hamm; and sisters, Judy Pachey and Okie Mae Hamm. Nancy retired from SWVA Mental Health Institute as a Psychiatric Aid. She also was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Cantrell and husband, Nick; brothers, Tom Hamm and Rick Hamm and wife, Cambi; sisters, Susie Gentry and husband, Tommy and Kathy Miller and husband, Newton; grandchildren, Evan, Ethan and Elliot Atwell, and Isabella Cantrell; two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and friends to include special friends, Charles Leonard and wife, Lee and Kathleen Walton. The family would like to express a special Thanks to the nurses and staff at Valley Health Care for the care given to Mrs. Hart. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Tim Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Chilhowie. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Hart Family.
Hart, Nancy
To send flowers to the family of Nancy Hart, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Visitation begins.
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
7:00PM
7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Funeral Service begins.
Dec 31
Private Burial
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
St. Clairs Creek Rd
Chilhowie, VA 24319
St. Clairs Creek Rd
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Private Burial begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.