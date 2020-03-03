MARION, Va. Elizabeth S. Ewald, age 84, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. Elizabeth was a great woman, but why stop there? She had five children, but mothered many. To Miss Liz, family was paramount. She loved to gather and play games and was very competitive. Liz loved life. She was so proud of the kids who called her Mamaw. Her nieces, nephews and sisters were important in her life. Most of all, Miss Liz was a child of God, and wanted everyone to know it and know Him. She and Tom were Jesus's feet, hands and smiles to many people on earth loving children, people, and serving through the church was her passion. Her kind, quiet, simple, loving and humble personality will be missed but the gifts of her life will be felt and known for years to come. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thomas S. Ewald Jr.; parents, James and Annie Smith; and several brothers and sisters. Liz is survived by her children, Donna Johnson (Johnny) of Atkins, Va., Clay Ewald (Rebecca) of Marion, Va., Thomas "Todd" Ewald, III (Leslie) of Roanoke, Va., Lynda Helton (Marvin) of Marion, Va., and Martha Walters (Pee Dee) of Rural Retreat, Va.; sisters, Martha Jones (Bill) of Abingdon, Va., Margaret Osborne (Robert), Mary Alice Jones (Ronnie) and Patricia Nunley (Jim), all of Marion, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Will Johnson (Liz), David Ewald (Bekka), Jesse Johnson (Julie), Tyler Ewald (Allison), Carter Ewald, Abbey Johnson, Morgan Ewald, Lucas Helton, Ellie Helton and Katherine Helton; eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. As per Liz's wishes, the family will gather privately to celebrate her life; and she would want you to pray for her granddaughter, Abbey Johnson. A private burial will be held at Rose Lawn Mausoleum with Pastor Dave Cross officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Highlands Fellowship of Marion Community Outreach Program, P.O. Box 553, Abingdon, VA 24212. To share memories of Elizabeth S. Ewald, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Liz's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
+1
+1
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.