February 11, 1928 May 1, 2020 Mabel O. Minnick, age 92, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas with her family by her side. She was born on February 11, 1928, to Fannie Harris and Morgan Orfield in Abingdon, Virginia. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and took great pleasure in spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Landon Minnick Sr.; as well as nine siblings. Mabel is survived by her children, Landon Minnick Jr. and wife, Deborah, Anita Jo McCabe and husband, Jimmy, Mark Minnick and wife, Barbara, and Christopher Minnick and wife, Chris; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dale Orfield of Abingdon, Virginia. Mabel will be laid to rest with her husband in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232, 210-495-8221.
