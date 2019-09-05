RURAL RETREAT, Va. Jefferson Dale "J.D." Baldwin Sr. age 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Mr. Baldwin was born in Seven Mile Ford, Va., to the late William and Fannie Williams Baldwin. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy G. Baldwin; his sisters, Iva Baldwin, Mae Hall, Edith Baldwin, and Virginia Baldwin; son-in-law Charles Martin; and sister-in-law, Joan Baldwin. J.D. proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, having served during World War II. He was a local block mason for many years, as well as a contractor. J.D. was also a lifetime member of the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. He is survived by his wife, Patsy R. Baldwin of Rural Retreat; three children, Annetta "Chris" Martin of Pa., Dale Baldwin Jr. and wife, Ellen, of Fla., and Joe Baldwin and wife, Dana, of Md.; grandchildren, John Baldwin, Brandee Holmes and husband, John, Jason Martin and wife, Amanda, Joe Baldwin Jr., Kirstin Baldwin, and special granddaughter, Stacie Spahr and husband, Ken; brother, William "Bill" Baldwin of Mich.; stepson, David Jones of Wytheville; brother-in-law, Billy Rutherford Sr. of Pa.; sisters-in-law, Hazel Halsey and husband, Tommy, of Volney, Ann Plummer and husband, Bill, of Galax, Audrey Meadows, and Patsy Ponds and husband, Otis; several other loving family, friends, nieces, nephews, step grandchildren, great-grandchildren to include special great-grandchildren, Rebecca Plantholt and Cameron Martin; special friends, Fred Rupard, Rick Bupert, and Edie Lowry; and special fury companion "Cookie". The family would like to extend their thanks to Johnston Memorial Hospital and Carrington Place and a special thank you to the 3rd floor men and women of Smyth County Community Hospital and Wythe County Hospice. Private graveside funeral services will be held at the Troutdale Cemetery in Troutdale, Va. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Troutdale Cemetery Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Baldwin family.
