CHILHOWIE, Va. Timothy Wayne Ratcliffe, age 45, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Va. He was born on August 26, 1974, to the late Roger & Margaret Louise Ratcliffe. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Judith Hicks Ratcliffe; brother, Roger Ratcliffe Jr.; and sister, Kimberly Sloan. He is survived by his children, Ashley Smith, Alicia Watson, Amanda Justice, and Paul Justice; grandchildren, Trinity Smith, Noah Smith, Layla Watson, Lacie Watson, Milani Justice, Caleb Justice, and Gabriel Britton; several other loving family and friends also survive. In keeping with his wishes, the family will have a private memorial service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Chilhowie is serving the Ratcliffe family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Former Wythe resident charged with multiple sex offenses
-
No one injured in Monday shooting at Royal Inn in Marion
-
Mount Rogers Health District sees drop in active Coronavirus case totals
-
State police seeking tips in Bland County stabbing death
-
Marion investigators open up about three-year search for missing woman
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.