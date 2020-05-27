CHILHOWIE, Va. Timothy Wayne Ratcliffe, age 45, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Va. He was born on August 26, 1974, to the late Roger & Margaret Louise Ratcliffe. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Judith Hicks Ratcliffe; brother, Roger Ratcliffe Jr.; and sister, Kimberly Sloan. He is survived by his children, Ashley Smith, Alicia Watson, Amanda Justice, and Paul Justice; grandchildren, Trinity Smith, Noah Smith, Layla Watson, Lacie Watson, Milani Justice, Caleb Justice, and Gabriel Britton; several other loving family and friends also survive. In keeping with his wishes, the family will have a private memorial service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Chilhowie is serving the Ratcliffe family.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Ratcliffe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

