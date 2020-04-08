Bonnie Lou Castle Bowyer, 77, of Forest, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born on June 25, 1942, in Abingdon, Virginia, she was a daughter to the late Adell Rose Barrett Castle and Eli Castle. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ocie Church and Lockett Boston; and two brothers, Wilmer and William Castle. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, of 58 years, Lawrence Bowyer; sons, Mark Bowyer (Janet) and Troy "Bo" Bowyer (Audra); daughter, Susanne Bowyer; two granddaughters, Hannah Thomas (Zac) and Mariah Bowyer; grandson, Conner Bowyer; sister, Trula Davidson; brother, Benny Castle; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and lifelong friends. She was an avid QVC shopper, was known for her baking skills and elaborate cake decorating. Bonnie was adored and well loved by members of Limitorque/Kemba Credit Union in which she faithfully served for over 30 years. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Virginia Memorial Park officiated by Pastor Charlie Johnson Jr. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Centra Hospice or Forest Volunteer Fire Department, who graciously contributed their services for her care. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
