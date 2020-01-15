Mary Odell Goble, age 65, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born in Marion, Va. on July 9, 1954. and was preceded in death by her father, David McKinley Goble; sister, Joyce Whitt; and a brother, Kenny Goble. Surviving are a son, Robert Goble and wife, Ginger, of Rural Retreat; granddaughter, Shelby Ann Goble; mother, Jo Ann Goble; and sister, Debbie Emory, both of Marion, Va. Visitation for Mary will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Lindsey Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Goble family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
