Mary Ellen Burchett Cormany age 85, of Wytheville, passed away on July 1, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1935, in West Virginia, to the late Bill and Myrtle Burchett. Mary was a member of the Galilee Christian Church. She was preceded in death by a brother, Don Burchett and a sister, Barbra Burcham. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Derl Cormany of Wytheville; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra Gayle and Steve Kline of Wytheville; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Erika Cormany of Radford; five grandchildren, Derrick Kline, Rhodes Kline, Keeleigh Cormany, Cam Cormany and Gavin Cormany; two sisters and brother-in-law, Phyllis Grubb of Wytheville, and Lillian and Raymond Neese of Raleigh, N.C.; three sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Burchett, Chloe Ann White and Nelda and George Umberger, and several nieces and nephews survive. Funeral services were held 12 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Preston Sartelle officiating. Interment followed in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery. The family requested that all visitors please come to the visitation at the Grubb Funeral Home Monday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial be made to the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 865 N. 20th Street, Wytheville, VA 24382. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Cormany family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.