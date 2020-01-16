Clifton Brammer, age 93, was born on August 17, 1926, in Floyd, Virginia, to Bub and Ora Correll Brammer "Granny Duck". The oldest of six siblings, Clifton served in the United States Navy during World War II, during which time his father passed away. Except for his Navy time and brief training in Chicago following the war, Clifton lived in Floyd until 2013, at which time he moved to Arbor Ridge of Kernersville, N.C. to be closer to his daughter. God called him home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. Clifton's greatest joy was teaching the Bible, which he did for over 50 years at the New Haven Baptist Church. He served as a deacon for those years as well as teaching Bible studies in his home, jail and prison ministries, and fill-in pulpit supply in the area. He was a great encouragement to many pastors and those in Christian service. He loved his family and had many close friends. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Eula Reed Brammer; and two brothers, Jack Brammer and Eddie Brammer. Clifton is survived by two daughters, Sharon Allred of Kernersville, N.C., and Jo Anne Brammer of Weagamow Lake, Ontario, Canada. He was PaPa to two grandsons, Billy Allred (Priscilla) of Winfield, Pa., and Jonathan Allred of Winston-Salem, N.C.; as well as four great-grandchildren, Gracelyne, Katherine, Aaron, and Nathan Allred of Winfield, Pa.; two sisters, Betty Slusher (Bud) of Floyd, and Sue Young (the Rev. Ronald) of Fincastle, Va.; a brother, Billy Brammer of Floyd; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at the Gardner Funeral Home in Floyd on Friday evening, January 10, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. The funeral was held at the New Haven Baptist Church in Floyd on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. with burial at the Jacksonville Cemetery in Floyd. The family is very grateful for the care provided at Arbor Ridge of Kernersville and Walnut Ridge Assisted Living as well as Hospice of the Piedmont. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Brammer, James Clifton
