Joanne V. Boys, age 94, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., formerly of Richlands, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her daughter's home in Tenn. Joanne was born on August 3, 1925, in Fairmont, W.Va. and was the daughter of the late Henry Benton Villers and Laura Frances Snyder Villers. She served as a cadet nurse during World War II in 1945 and went on to the College of Nursing Health in Cincinnati, Ohio where she earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing. Joanne worked for many years as a registered nurse. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Richlands. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Owen Boys; brothers, David Villers and Richard Villers; and a sister, Mary Helen Jamison. Joanne was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by her son, Kim Owen Boys and wife, Rhoda Ann of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Cheryljo Boys Celia of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Jason Plunkett and wife, Casey, Travis Plunkett and wife, Kacy, Robert Owen Boys and wife, Sarah, Heather Kalann Boys and fiancé, Mike Bowman, Matthew Charles Boys and fiancé, Amanda Johansson; great-grandchildren, Abigail Plunkett, Micahla Plunkett, Matthew Utley, and one on the way, Lincoln Plunkett; a host of family and friends also survive. Services for were conducted privately for the family only. Entombment followed at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Claypool Hill, Va. Grandsons served as pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 402 Suffolk Ave, Richlands, VA 24641. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va. is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
