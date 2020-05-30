Roger Bedwell Sr. WYTHEVILLE, Va. Roger Kenneth Bedwell Sr., age 83, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Theresa Bedwell; and his children, Brenda Sue Bedwell and Roger Kenneth Bedwell Jr. He is survived by his wife, Neva G. Bedwell of Wytheville, Va.; daughter, Linda Grubb and husband, Bobby, of Rural Retreat, Va., son, David Bedwell; stepdaughters, Karen Sue Kegley and husband, Stan Doyle, of Rural Retreat, Va., and Rita Huddle and husband, Jeb, of Wytheville, Va.; stepson, Eddie Kegley and wife, Karen C., of Crockett, Va.; sister, Rita Vault of Wytheville, Va.; and several grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Garden in Rural Retreat, Va., with Pastor Gary Houseman officiating and Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. To share memories of Roger Kenneth Bedwell Sr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Roger's family has been entrusted to Seaver-brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
