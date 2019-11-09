Danny "Shorty" Buck Danny "Shorty" Buck, age 48, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born in Smyth Co., Va., on December 21, 1970. He was born and died a Rural Retreat Indian. He is survived by his wife, Chas Harden Buck; son, Dusty Lee Buck and girlfriend, Brooke Buchanan; parents, Danny and Cathy Buck, all of Rural Retreat, Va.; and sister, Cassie Lee Reed and husband, John and their daughter, Bailey of Wytheville. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Derek Cowan officiating with interment to follow in the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Buck family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
