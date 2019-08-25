Lynn Sizemore ATKINS, Va. Lynn Sizemore, age 63, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Lynn was born in Clarksburg, W.Va., and was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Bee. She graduated from Virginia Intermont College with a BA in business. She worked as a personnel manager at Walmart and enjoyed reading. Survivors include her mother, Martha Sue Goff; her children, Jeremy Lee Sizemore, Sabrina Renee Axtell, and Regina Marie Brooks; brother, Alan Bee; sister, Phyllis Hoagland; and five grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association or to St. Judes Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Lynn Sizemore.
