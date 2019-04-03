BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. Ms. Evelyn Jones Smith, 92, of Bennettsville, S.C., went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 3, 1926, in Wytheville, Va. to Hugh Stuart Jones and Elizabeth Belle Lytton Jones. She was the last surviving sibling from a large family with four boys and six girls. She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Stanton (Johnny) and Debbie Polson (Mike Phy) of Bennettsville; son, Todd Smith (Kim) of Wallace; granddaughters, Sonya Driggers, Mandy English (Brittany), Jennifer Polson, and Makayla Polson; grandsons, Cody Stanton (Ashley) and Jeffrey Polson (deceased); and great-grandchildren, Skyler Blackman-Jordan (deceased), Bryson and Bryck Driggers, Chloe English and Canon English, Logan Stanton and Matthew Stanton, Dylan Williams, Bowen, Chase, and Dawson Williams, Cambrin and Sofia Polson. Also, Ms. Veda Polson (like an adopted daughter) who devoted many hours to caring for Ms. Evelyn and her family. She was (and is) such a blessing to the family. Ms. Evelyn was happily married to Johnnie James Smith for 45 years who preceded her death (1991). Johnnie gave her the nickname "Fuzzy" that she disliked. She was well known for her position as Associate Probate Judge in Marlboro County for several years 1986 1998. She was an active and devoted member of Christ United Methodist Church in Bennettsville where she sang in the Choir for almost 50 years and held the positions of Church Financial Secretary, Church Council Secretary and Senior Adult Sunday School Class Secretary for many years. Her dedication earned her multiple awards for perfect attendance in Sunday School. She continued her devoted church work until her health forced her to stop. She was an active member of the Pilot Club International in Bennettsville for 27 years, holding various offices including Executive Board Director, Club Operations Coordinator and Club President. She also served as the Foundation Board Chair, Director and Secretary. She volunteered frequently at the hospital, voting poles and supported her community in many ways. She was a cancer survivor and supported the Marlboro County Relay For Life. Her family loved her Sunday lunches that she cooked faithfully for many years. Her roast beef and homemade mashed potatoes were their favorites. She was very particular and always wanted to look her best having her hair perfect. She continued to stay active walking, water aerobics, etc. as long as her heath permitted. She loved to go to the beach and sit for hours watching the waves. She will be dearly missed. Visitation for Ms. Evelyn was held Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Burroughs Funeral Home. A memorial service was held Monday, April 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, interment followed at Sunset Memorial Park. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to her caregivers, Mrs. Julia Hodge Williams, Mrs. Dianne Hodge and Hospice of South Carolina for their love and support. Memorials are suggested to Christ United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 75, Bennettsville, SC 29512. Online condolences may be made at www.bfhbennettsville.com. Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to assist the Smith family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Signup to receive our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts.
Featured Businesses
One Partnership Circle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.