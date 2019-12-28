Hazel Francis Buck Cox, age 100, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born in Groseclose, Va. on October 30, 1919, the daughter of the late Herbert Filmore and Neta Pleasant Grubb Buck. Hazel was a member of Mt. Mitchell Methodist Church, enjoyed gardening, yard work, and quilting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Cox Sr.; and siblings Nadine Dutton, Monnie Repass, Elsie Snavely, Cecil Umberger, Howard Greek Buck, Ed Buck, Garland "Shorty"Buck, Vance Miller Buck, Bill Buck, Patsy Edmonds, and Barbara Jean Buck. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, David and Jean Cox of Wytheville, Fred "FW" and Nancy Cox of Wytheville; sisters, Eva Elizabeth Spraker of Cripple Creek, Va., Evelyn Lucille Hart of Marion, Va. and Betty Jo Crockett of Roanoke; brother-in-law, Jack Dutton of Rural Retreat; sister-in-law, Aileen Buck of Atkins; three grandchildren and spouses, Deborah and Steve Terry of Wytheville, Keith and Vickie Cox of Kingsport, Tenn. and Russell and Jennifer Cox of Vinton, Va.; seven great-grandchildren, Corey Stuart, Becca Stuart, Briana Bresnock, Elijah Cox, Addie Cox, Noelle Cox, and Noah Cox; obe stepgreat-grandchild, Josie Terry; and two great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to Ollie's Place and to Hospice of Southwest Virginia for their loving and compassionate care. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Aubrey Whitlow and the Reverend Ted Anders, with interment to follow in the Mt. Mitchell Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Mitchell Cemetery fund in C/O Doris Umberger, 6121 Stoney Fork Rd., Wytheville, VA 24382. Expression of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Cox, Hazel Francis Buck
