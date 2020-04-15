Larry Dean Smith, age 64, of Sharps Chapel, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at North Knoxville Medical Center. He was of the Baptist faith. Born in Richlands, Va, Larry graduated from Richlands High School. Larry retired 2 years ago from Caterpillar as a Manager of Technical Publication after 34 years and moved to Norris Lake where he and his wife built their dream home. He enjoyed fishing and the great outdoors. Having been the only son and middle child, he was the ultimate prankster. He loved people and his family the most. He was preceded in death by his father, Burley Smith. He is survived by his wife, Pattie Bullock Smith; son, Nick Smith; mother, Juanita Smith; sisters, Pat Smith and Creta Lawson; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. Due to current events, the family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life at a later date. www.holleygamble.com
