MARION, Va. Fred E. Colley, age 85, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home. Fred was a loving husband and family member. He loved to work with wood and could make just about anything. He and Wavie enjoyed working in the garden and canned much of their vegetables. Fred proudly served his country in the United States Army. He cared for Wavie the love of his life until his last day. He was preceded in death by his parents, William M. and Sarah Woods Colley; brothers, Charles, Henry, Ed, William "T", and Willis "Bill" Colley; sister, Flossie E. Colley; brother-in-law, he loved like a brother, George "June" Clark; three nieces; and two nephews. Fred is survived by his wife, Wavie Morris Colley; sister, Nannie Elizabeth Clark; sister-in-law, Nancy Anders; brothers-in-law, Ray Morris, Roy Morris and wife, Joyce, John Morris, George Morris and wife, Anita, and David Morris; special niece, Carolyn Ramsey and husband, Bob, all of Marion, Va.; several loved nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood United Methodist Church Cemetery, 694 Greenwood Road, Marion, VA 24354, with Blake Frazier officiating and Military Rites conducted by the United States Army Funeral Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. To share memories of Fred E. Colley, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Fred's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.
