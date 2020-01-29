MARION, Va. Mary Lou (Riddle) Armbrester passed away in Florida on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Armbrester. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Veron Riddle; sister, Bee Anne (Riddle) Schwartz; brother-in-law, David Schwartz; and nephew, Michael Schwartz. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanine Robertson (Allen) of Plant City; grandchildren, June Spurgeon and Robert Spurgeon; AND great-grandchildren, Colton Spurgeon, Bentley Spurgeon, and Aliyah Spurgeon. She is survived by her sister, Gengie (Riddle) Fisher (Don) of Marion; as well as niece, Sara Fisher of Smyrna, Ga. She is also survived by nephew, Jeff Schwartz (Angela) and sons, Cooper and David, all of Richmond, Va. Mary Lou graduated from Berea College with a degree as a Registered Nurse. She was an Administrator while serving as a Rehabilitative Nurse for the State of Florida until retirement. She loved to travel, research family roots, and have a good cup of coffee any time of the day. No matter what topic was being discussed, Mary Lou was always glad to be part of the conversation. A graveside service was held in Plant City, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimers Foundation. This is a courtesy announcement by Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Armbrester, Mary Lou (Riddle)
