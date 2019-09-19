Flora Ethel Keith Harmon Sutherland Peacemaker, 90 years old, of Alum Ridge, Va., passed away on September 14, 2019, at Montgomery Regional Hospital in Blacksburg, Va. She was born to Dorothy Mae Harman Keith and George Amos Keith on April 18, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harvey J. Harmon and John M Sutherland; her parents, George and Dorothy Keith; two sisters, Beulah Mae Harman and Virgil Alice Huff; a brother, George Keith Jr; one granddaughter, Susan Lynn Roop; and one daughter-in-law, Linda Duncan Sutherland. Those left to remember her include her husband of 36 years, Ross Peacemaker of Alum Ridge, Va.; his son, David Ross Peacemaker of Charlotte, N.C., and his daughter, Vonnie Smith (Jimmy) of New Market, Va.; a son, John W. Sutherland of Alum Ridge, Va.; four daughters, Mary Sutherland Underwood (Billy) of Willis, Va., Ruth Ann Harmon Boothe (Shirley) of Copper Valley, Va., Wilma Lee Harmon Simpkins (Bill) of Dublin, Va., and Judy Harmon Roop (Cecil) of Alum Ridge, Va.; two sisters, Lucille Hall (Lloyd) of Christiansburg, Va., and Corine Sowers of Floyd, Va.; one brother, Wayne Keith (Racene) of Floyd, Va.; and two very special friends, Starr Akers of Riner, Va., and Martha Chaney of Riner, Va. Ethel and Ross have a total of 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at Gardner Funeral Home in Floyd, Va., from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the funeral followed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Burial followed at the Alum Ridge Community Church cemetery in Alum Ridge, Va. The Rev. Clyde Bishop and the Rev. Jason Pratt conducted the service. A meal was provided for the family at the Floyd Church of God in Floyd, Va., after the burial. Online condolences may be made http://gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com, or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. Arrangements are being handled by Gardner Funeral Home in Floyd, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.