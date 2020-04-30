Darryl Gene Quesenberry, aka Animal, D, Reverend Funky D, 54, of Seminole, Fla., passed away peacefully with Grace on April 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Floyd County, Va., D will be dearly missed by his beloved daughter, Tuesday Quesenberry Burgess and son-in -law, Shane Burgess; mother of his daughter, partner, Renee Petrucci of Seminole, Fla.; brother, Steven C. Quesenberry and niece, Gabriela Quesenberry, of Alexandria, Va.; mother, Catherine Boyd of S.C.; and dear friends, Bruce Goldberg, Bob Butterworth, Ashlee West and Tampa Bay Music Community. He was preceded in death by his father, Davey E. Quesenberry of Va. and brother, Gerald "Shorty" Quesenberry. Animal will be missed by all that he touched. He was an accomplished musician, that spread his love through his funky tunes, piano, drums and vocals. D lives on in all of US. Memorial TBA.

To plant a tree in memory of Darryl Quesenberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

