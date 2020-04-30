Darryl Gene Quesenberry, aka Animal, D, Reverend Funky D, 54, of Seminole, Fla., passed away peacefully with Grace on April 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Floyd County, Va., D will be dearly missed by his beloved daughter, Tuesday Quesenberry Burgess and son-in -law, Shane Burgess; mother of his daughter, partner, Renee Petrucci of Seminole, Fla.; brother, Steven C. Quesenberry and niece, Gabriela Quesenberry, of Alexandria, Va.; mother, Catherine Boyd of S.C.; and dear friends, Bruce Goldberg, Bob Butterworth, Ashlee West and Tampa Bay Music Community. He was preceded in death by his father, Davey E. Quesenberry of Va. and brother, Gerald "Shorty" Quesenberry. Animal will be missed by all that he touched. He was an accomplished musician, that spread his love through his funky tunes, piano, drums and vocals. D lives on in all of US. Memorial TBA.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.