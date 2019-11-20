MARION, Va. William "Bill" Guy, age 71 , passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, in Abingdon, Va. Bill loved to fish and watch Nascar racing. His family would always kid him about his love affair with Little Debbie. Bill loved oatmeal and strawberry swirl cakes. Bill was a wonderful father, even more, a wonderful Papaw and friend. He was a hard worker and a great man. Bill will be missed by his family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Gayle Guy; parents, James and Pearl Guy; brother, Hubert; and sister, Elizabeth Davidson. Bill is survived by his daughters, Sherry Smith and husband, Rick, of Marion Va., and Penny Wortman of Marion Va.; three grandchildren, Emily, Caleb, and Hannah; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Debbie Cannon of Chilhowie, Va. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Seaver- Brown Chapel with Pastor Doug Haga officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Burial will be private. To share memories of William " Bill" Guy please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Bill's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
