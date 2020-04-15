MARION, Va. Beatrice Louise Sanders Crabtree, age 94, died peacefully at the home of her sister, Elizabeth S. Ferguson on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born in Rich Valley on April 6, 1926, and was a lifelong member of the Chatham Hill First Church of God in Rich Valley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Glenn H. Crabtree; her parents, Jim and Mae Carter Sanders; and her two brothers, Roy and Willis Sanders. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Glenna and Ronnie Bullins of Marion; her son, Mike Crabtree of Marion; her two sisters, Marie Phipps of Marion and Elizabeth Ferguson of Marion; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service held at the Ridgedale Cemetery in Rich Valley, Va. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Nora Totten and Sheri Payne, Dr. McGlothlin, Pam Sheets, and the staff of Smyth County Family Physicians and Hospice of Southwest Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chatham Hill First Church of God in care of Elizabeth Ferguson, 146 W. Coyner Ave., Marion, VA 24354. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Beatrice Louise Sanders Crabtree Family.
