Constance Akers Shelton, 74, of Ridgeway Virginia, died on July 6, 2020, in Ridgeway, Virginia. She was born in Floyd County, on July 10, 1945, to the late Ellis Cambridge Akers and Elizabeth Carrie Fields Akers. Constance was a graduate of Floyd County High School, and was among the first class of black students to integrate the formerly segregated high school in 1960. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Virginia State University and a Masters Degree in Education from the University of Virginia. Constance was an Elementary School Teacher for over 35 years. In 1965, Constance met her beloved husband, the late James Henry Shelton Jr. at Virginia State University, and they were happily married for 45 years. To this union was born a son, the late Bryon Lamar, and a daughter, Shannon Kaye. Constance was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an active and loyal member of Mayo Missionary Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Shannon St.Clair; son-in-law, John St. Clair; grandchildren, John Jr. and Londen St. Clair, all of Pembroke Pines, Florida; one brother, Dennis Akers; and several nieces and nephews. Constance was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Shelton Jr.; her son, Bryon Lamar Shelton; and three brothers, Cambridge Ellis Akers, Charles Keller Akers, and Bryant Ellis Akers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at The C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. Due to the CDC guidelines for COVID19 all funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Virginia State University to help a student attend college, where Constance received a full scholarship & earned a Bachelors of Education. http://www.vsu.edu/advancement/give-to-vsu.php Constance would be so honored. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.
