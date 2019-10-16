CHILHOWIE, Va. Misty Cheek Radford, 54 of Bedford, went to her heavenly home unexpectedly on July 6, 2019. A Celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the First Church of God in Chilhowie, with Pastor Paul Jones officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Radford family.

