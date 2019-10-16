CHILHOWIE, Va. Misty Cheek Radford, 54 of Bedford, went to her heavenly home unexpectedly on July 6, 2019. A Celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the First Church of God in Chilhowie, with Pastor Paul Jones officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Radford family.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALONG AND WEST OF THE CREST OF THE BLUE RIDGE IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM TODAY TO 11 AM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS, INCLUDING ANY REMAINING SUMMERTIME ITEMS SUCH AS PATIO FURNITURE. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. ISOLATED TREES MAY BE UPROOTED DUE TO RECENT RAINFALL AS WELL. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES WILL BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE WINDS, ESPECIALLY VEHICLES TRAVELING ALONG SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST ORIENTED SECTIONS OF ROADWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
